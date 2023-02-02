Chunghwa: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) _ Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $269.6 million.

The Taipei, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $1.9 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.23 billion, or $1.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHT