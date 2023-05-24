AP NEWS
    Express: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

    May 24, 2023 GMT

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Express Inc. (EXPR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 99 cents.

    The clothing and accessories chain posted revenue of $383.3 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in July, Express said it expects revenue in the range of $400 million to $450 million.

    The company expects a full-year loss of $1.70 to $1.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.9 billion to $2 billion.

    This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EXPR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EXPR

