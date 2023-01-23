Northwest Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NWBI) on Monday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34.6 million.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 27 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 30 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 32 cents per share.

The holding company for Northwest Savings Bank posted revenue of $155.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $144.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $133.7 million, or $1.05 per share. Revenue was reported as $531.5 million.

