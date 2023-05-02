AP NEWS
    John B. Sanfilippo: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

    ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — ELGIN, Ill. (AP) — John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc. (JBSS) on Tuesday reported profit of $15.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.35.

    The peanut and tree nut producer posted revenue of $238.5 million in the period.

