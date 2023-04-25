Chubb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZURICH (AP) — ZURICH (AP) — Chubb Corp. (CB) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $1.89 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Zurich-based company said it had profit of $4.53. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $4.41 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.37 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $11.17 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11.34 billion, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.91 billion.

Chubb shares have declined roughly 9% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 6%. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $201.18, a decline of 3% in the last 12 months.

