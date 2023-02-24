MoneyGram: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.8 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The money transfer company posted revenue of $342.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $34.2 million, or 34 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.31 billion.

