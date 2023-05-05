Plains All American: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $422 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 52 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 41 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $12.34 billion in the period.

