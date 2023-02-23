Green Dot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Green Dot Corp. (GDOT) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $5.9 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 11 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 34 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $342.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $336.6 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $320.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $64.2 million, or $1.19 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

Green Dot expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.93 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.38 billion to $1.46 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GDOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GDOT