Con Ed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.43 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.83 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.62 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $4.4 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

Con Ed expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $4.95 per share.

