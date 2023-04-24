Bank of Hawaii: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Bank of Hawaii Corp. (BOH) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $46.8 million.

The Honolulu-based bank said it had earnings of $1.14 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $229.1 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $176.7 million, which also missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $177.7 million.

Bank of Hawaii shares have dropped 37% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BOH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BOH