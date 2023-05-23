Lexinfintech: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — SHENZHEN, China (AP) — Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd (LX) on Tuesday reported net income of $47.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Shenzhen, China-based company said it had net income of 27 cents.

The online consumer finance company posted revenue of $434.3 million in the period.

