Olin: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — Olin Corp. (OLN) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $156.3 million.

The Clayton, Missouri-based company said it had net income of $1.16 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’ posted revenue of $1.84 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLN