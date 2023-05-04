Cable One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Cable One Inc. (CABO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $57.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $9.62.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $14.40 per share.

The telecommunications company posted revenue of $421.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.1 million.

Cable One shares have declined 2.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $693.98, a decline of 39% in the last 12 months.

