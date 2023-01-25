TE Connectivity: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland (AP) _ TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $397 million.

The Schaffhausen, Switzerland-based company said it had profit of $1.24 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.53 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.50 per share.

The electronics maker posted revenue of $3.84 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, TE Connectivity expects its per-share earnings to be $1.57.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.9 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TEL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TEL