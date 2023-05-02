Sarepta Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $516.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of $5.86. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 97 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.46 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $253.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $223.2 million.

