Infosys: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BANGALORE, India (AP) _ Infosys Ltd. (INFY) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $800 million.

The Bangalore, India-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 19 cents per share.

The business consulting services provider posted revenue of $4.66 billion in the period, also matching Street forecasts.

