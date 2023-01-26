Eastman Chemical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) _ Eastman Chemical Co. (EMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Kingsport, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of 1 cent. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, were 89 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The specialty chemicals maker posted revenue of $2.37 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $793 million, or $6.35 per share. Revenue was reported as $10.58 billion.

