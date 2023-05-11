Acorda: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — PEARL RIVER, N.Y. (AP) — Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Pearl River, New York-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $22.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit 84 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 74 cents.

