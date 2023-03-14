INNOVATE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — INNOVATE Corp. (VATE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $409.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $35.9 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.64 billion.

