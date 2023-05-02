Mercury General: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $45.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment gains, were $1.52 per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.11 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.06 billion.

