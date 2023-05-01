Chegg: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Chegg Inc. (CHGG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $2.2 million.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 27 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The provider of online textbook rental services posted revenue of $187.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $185.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Chegg said it expects revenue in the range of $175 million to $178 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHGG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHGG