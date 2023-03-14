Lennar: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — Lennar Corp. (LEN) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $596.5 million.

The Miami-based company said it had profit of $2.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.12 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $6.49 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6 billion.

