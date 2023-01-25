Ethan Allen: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) _ Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (ETD) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $28.2 million.

The Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $1.10 per share.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $203.2 million in the period.

