Universal Truckload: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — WARREN, Mich. (AP) — Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) on Thursday reported profit of $24.9 million in its first quarter.

The Warren, Michigan-based company said it had net income of 95 cents per share.

The trucking and logistics company posted revenue of $437.4 million in the period.

