Himax: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — TAIWAN, Taiwan (AP) — Himax Technologies Inc. (HIMX) on Thursday reported earnings of $14.9 million in its first quarter.

The Taiwan, Taiwan-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The fabless semiconductor company posted revenue of $244.2 million in the period.

_____

