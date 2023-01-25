Equity Bancshares: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) _ Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11.6 million.

The bank, based in Wichita, Kansas, said it had earnings of 72 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 77 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $61.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.4 million, which did not meet Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.7 million, or $3.51 per share. Revenue was reported as $198.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EQBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EQBK