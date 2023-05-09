Atyr Pharma: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Atyr Pharma Inc. (LIFE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

