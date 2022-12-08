Lululemon: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $255.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of $2.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.96 per share.

The athletic apparel maker posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.81 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Lululemon said it expects revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $2.66 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.73 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.87 to $9.97 per share, with revenue ranging from $7.94 billion to $7.99 billion.

