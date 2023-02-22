Brink’s: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Brink’s Co. (BCO) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $47.7 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.10 per share.

The armored car company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $173.5 million, or $3.63 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.54 billion.

Brink’s expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.30 to $7 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.8 billion to $4.95 billion.

Brink’s shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 11% in the last 12 months.

