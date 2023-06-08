June 8, 2023 GMT
J.W. Mays: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — BROOKLYN, N.Y. (AP) — J.W. Mays Inc. (MAYS) on Thursday reported a loss of $39,000 in its fiscal third quarter.
The Brooklyn, New York-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share.
The commercial real estate leasing company posted revenue of $5.6 million in the period.
