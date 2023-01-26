Axos Financial: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Axos Financial (AX) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $81.6 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.38 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $307.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $228.2 million, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216.4 million.

Axos Financial shares have risen 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $42.06, a decrease of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AX