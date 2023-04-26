Amphenol: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Amphenol Corp. (APH) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $439.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wallingford, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 71 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 69 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 67 cents per share.

The maker of fiber-optic products posted revenue of $2.97 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.88 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Amphenol expects its per-share earnings to range from 66 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $3.16 billion.

Amphenol shares have decreased nearly 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 6%. The stock has risen roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

