ContraFect: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) — ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Monday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its first quarter.

The Yonkers, New York-based company said it had a loss of 69 cents per share.

The company’s shares closed at $1.50. A year ago, they were trading at $259.20.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFRX