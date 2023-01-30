Sanmina: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) _ Sanmina Corp. (SANM) on Monday reported profit of $88.4 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, were $1.64 per share.

The electronics manufacturing services company posted revenue of $2.36 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sanmina expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.60.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

