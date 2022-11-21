Golub Capital BDC: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC) on Monday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $8.1 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs and amortization costs, were 33 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $119.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $153.4 million, or 90 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $387.8 million.

