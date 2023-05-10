NuVasive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 47 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 41 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $307.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $298.4 million.

