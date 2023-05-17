May 17, 2023 GMT
ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Wednesday reported earnings of $1.2 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.
The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had profit of $15.56 per share.
The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $666.1 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $684.5 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.08 billion, or $14.29 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.56 billion.
