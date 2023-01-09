Voxx: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Voxx International Corp. (VOXX) on Monday reported profit of $7.4 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 30 cents.

The consumer electronics maker posted revenue of $143.1 million in the period.

