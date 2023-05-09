Lincoln National: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $881 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $5.37. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.52 per share.

The insurance and retirement business posted revenue of $3.81 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $4.66 billion, beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.63 billion.

