Jackson Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jackson Financial Inc. (JXN) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.5 billion in its first quarter.

The Lansing, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $18.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.15 per share.

