Dawson Geophysical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Dawson Geophysical Co. (DWSN) on Monday reported a loss of $2.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 24 cents per share.

The provider of onshore seismic data services for the oil and gas industry posted revenue of $14.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $20.5 million, or 86 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $37.5 million.

