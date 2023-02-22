NuVasive: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — NuVasive Inc. (NUVA) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Broomfield, Colorado-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 43 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The spinal device maker posted revenue of $305.4 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $311.1 million.

