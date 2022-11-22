IMedia Brands: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) _ IMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBI) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.3 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 72 cents.

The home shopping company posted revenue of $123.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in January, iMedia Brands said it expects revenue in the range of $177 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $588 million.

