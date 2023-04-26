Chemed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Chemed Corp. (CHE) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $54.1 million.

The Cincinnati-based company said it had profit of $3.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $4.82 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.92 per share.

The operator of the Roto-Rooter plumbing service and Vitas Healthcare hospices posted revenue of $560.2 million in the period.

Chemed shares have risen roughly 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $560.69, an increase of 17% in the last 12 months.

