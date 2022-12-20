CalAmp: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) _ CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $4.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also breakeven on a per-share basis.

The wireless communications company posted revenue of $78.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $74.7 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.45. A year ago, they were trading at $9.39.

