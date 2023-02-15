Tyler Technologies: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $31.1 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 73 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.66 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The information management software provider posted revenue of $452.2 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $452.1 million.

Tyler Technologies expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.94 billion to $1.97 billion.

