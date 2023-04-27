Seattle Genetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — BOTHELL, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Genetics Inc. (SGEN) on Thursday reported a loss of $174.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bothell, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 93 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 82 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $519.7 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $520.9 million.

