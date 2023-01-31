CorVel: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ CorVel Corp. (CRVL) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $16.8 million.

The Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of 96 cents per share.

The health care management company posted revenue of $179.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CRVL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CRVL