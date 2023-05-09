SmileDirectClub: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.4 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Nashville, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company posted revenue of $119.8 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $109.3 million.

