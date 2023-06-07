Lovesac: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Lovesac Company (LOVE) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $141.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Lovesac said it expects revenue in the range of $149 million to $151 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $1.83 to $2.24 per share, with revenue ranging from $700 million to $740 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOVE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOVE